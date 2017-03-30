Digicel to Expand LTE Regionally

Digicel has announced it will be expanding its 4G LTE networks across its 26 markets in the Caribbean and Central America.

The expansion is being done under an agreement with ZTE Corporation, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for mobile Internet.

Digicel says deploying ZTE’s world-class 4G LTE solutions will see them delivering the highest-performance mobile broadband services to all its customers across the region.

The company says the technology will help Digicel upgrade and optimize its infrastructure as part of an ongoing network transformation, providing subscribers with superior mobile Internet connectivity and coverage.

–30–