Digicel Withdraws Prepaid Maintenance Fee

Digicel has withdrawn its recently imposed Prepaid Maintenance Fee, PMF.

The PMF was imposed on customers who spend less that fifty dollars per month. A statement from the Office of Utilities Regulation today says it was informed of Digicel’s move to indefinitely halt the charge of the fee. It says the action follows its intervention.

In a letter to the telecommunications company, the OUR has asked for evidence that customers had been given sufficient advance notice; the exact amount to be charged and the basis for such a charge.

Digicel in its initial response said it had issued a public notice on June 22 to its customers via its website, where it also updated its Terms and Conditions of service. The OUR says in a response to its correspondence, Digicel acknowledged that the implementation of the PMF may not have been ‘customer centric’.

Digicel also told the OUR that it had not in fact provided sufficient notice of the fee to its customers.

According to the OUR, Digicel says any decision to resume charging the PMF, will be preceded by proper notification to customers and the OUR.

Digicel also assured the regulator that all affected customers who were charged the fee since June 22, have already received rebates of the amounts charged.

The OUR says in light of the development it has suspended, for now, its enquiry into this matter.

