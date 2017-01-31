Diplomat Warns Caribbean to Prepare for Influx of Deportees

The governments of Jamaica and other Caribbean countries should prepare for a large influx of criminal deportees and undocumented migrants being returned from the United States.

That’s the warning from noted Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders.

Sir Ronald says it’d be foolish to believe the US President, Donald Trump, will not implement the policies on which he campaigned.

President Trump’s immigration ban on nationals from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa has some Caribbean nationals panicking.

US Immigration lawyer, Opal Lee, yesterday encouraged Jamaican green card holders in the US to halt plans to travel outside the country until Trump’s immigration policies become clearer.

But Sir Ronald says that’s not something Caribbean people need to worry about now.

The Antiguan diplomat says Caribbean countries should instead be worried about and preparing for an influx of undocumented migrants being sent back home.

Sir Ronald is warning that criminal deportees are likely to be among those being sent home, which poses its own set of problems.

He says he’s already noticing an escalation in deportations to his home country.

At that pace, Antigua would have 36 criminal deportees by the end of the year.

That’s an increase of 157-percent, which could be troubling for a larger country like Jamaica, which has a much higher number of deportees.

According to data from the Ministry of National Security, the United States deported about 1-thousand Jamaicans per year over the past four years.

