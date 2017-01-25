Dirk Harrison & Holness Admin at Odds Over Single Anti-Corruption Agency

Contractor General, Dirk Harrison, is on the war path with the Government, its Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck and Chairman of the Economic Growth Council, EGC, Michael Lee Chin.

The Contractor General told the PSOJ breakfast today that in November last year he was invited to a meeting of the EGC by Mr. Lee Chin.

Harrison says he does not think it was by chance that during the meeting, Mr. Lee Chin made it his duty to disclose that the IMF agreement requires that various agencies in Jamaica be merged into a single anti-corruption entity.

The Contractor General noted that this merger will cause his office to no longer exist.

He suggested that the government was indecent for failing to communicate its plans for his office in a more professional manner.

Mr. Harrison then questioned what he says are plans by Justice Minister Chuck and the government to get rid of the OCG.

Mr. Harrison says the Economic Growth Council should recognize that his office is an independent body.

But Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, says Mr. Harrison’s claim that the government is moving to get rid of the Office of the Contractor General is false.

Minister Chuck says the government is following the advice of former Contractor General Greg Christie in including the OCG in the single anti-corruption agency.

