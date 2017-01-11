Disabled Woman Accuses Man of Sexual Assault

The mother of a 36-year-old disabled woman is calling for help following the alleged sexual abuse of her child.

Angella Williams says her daughter was molested by a man in her St. Andrew community.

Ms. Williams says her daughter who’s also hearing impaired used sign language to communicate what happened to her last Saturday.

Ms. Williams recounts she had sent her daughter to bathe, while inside laying down battling with a bad flu.

She says when she didn’t hear from her daughter in a while, she asked her 5-year-old nephew to check on her.

The nephew told Ms. Williams her daughter was still in the bathroom bathing. However she says on the second check,her daughter was missing.

Ms. Williams says she called her son and alerted the neighbours.

She says she confronted the man who initially denied seeing or touching her daughter.

She says the man later said her daughter had visited him to get water.

Ms. Williams says she reported the incident to the Constant Spring police the same Saturday.

However she’s concerned nothing will be done because the Police are unable to take a proper statement from her daughter.

A statement was subsequently taken from the mother.

Meanwhile, Ms. Williams says the police haven’t contacted her with any update regarding getting a sign language interpreter to take her daughter’s statement.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, says the investigator has made an application for a sign language interpreter to help with taking a statement.

Superintendent Lindsay says as soon as they’ve scheduled an appointment with the interpreter, they’ll be contacting Ms. Williams to have her daughter’s statement taken.

She says a medical examination will also be done.

Superintendent Lindsay says Ms. Williams was also contacted following checks by our news centre.

She says Ms. Williams was given a referral to take her daughter to the Victims Support Unit for counselling.

Superintendent Lindsay says there was a lapse in communication on the part of the investigator who wasn’t keeping Ms. Williams informed.

–30–