Discomfort Within PNP Over Perceived Forcing of Brown-Burke into SW St Andrew

There’s growing opposition and unease in the PNP over the process the party is using to determine a candidate to replace Portia Simpson Miller as Member of Parliament in South West St. Andrew.

Several PNP delegates in the party stronghold are voicing their opposition to what they see as an attempt to install Dr. Angela Brown-Burke against their wishes.

And an attorney-at-law and PNP member, Ashley Ann Foster, is urging the party to ensure the principles of its constitution are observed.

Her comment follows a declaration yesterday by Councillor Audrey Smith-Facey that she’ll be holding PNP President, Dr. Peter Phillips, to his word that the party’s constitution will be followed in selecting a candidate.

The opposition and unease are increasing following Portia Simpson Miller’s endorsement yesterday of Angela Brown-Burke’s bid to replace her.

The endorsement of Angela Brown-Burke by Portia Simpson-Miller has triggered tensions. Yesterday’s endorsement video is also reopening old wounds in the PNP.

Dr. Brown Burke had not initially expressed interest in replacing Mrs. Simpson Miller as MP for South West St. Andrew. At least, formally.

And, so the endorsement she’s now received from Mrs. Simpson Miller came as somewhat of a surprise. Somewhat because it had been whispered that she did have an interest in the constituency, but did not want to take part in a contest for the PNP’s safest seat.

Word is emerging that the PNP could reopen the application process to facilitate Brown-Burke’s bid to replace the former Prime Minister and PNP President in South West St. Andrew. But Ashley Ann Foster believes that would not be right.

Ms. Foster says she’s heard of plans to reopen the application process. She believes it’d set a bad precedent.

Ms. Foster says due process has not yet been fully observed in the candidate selection exercise.

Therefore, she says to re-open the nomination would be ‘grossly unfair’.

The nomination period closed in June.

Those who formally expressed interest in succeeding Mrs. Simpson Miller, at the time, were Councillors Audrey Smith-Facey, of the Payne Land Division and Karl Blake, of the Greenwich Town Division.

In an interview on ‘Nationwide This Morning’, Mr. Blake says he’s withdrawn his candidacy.

That came after a video surfaced yesterday showing Mrs. Simpson Miller endorsing Angela Brown Burke’s bid.

Mrs. Smith Facey says she’s not backing out the race.

Some members of the PNP’s top brass and loyalists of Simpson Miller are reportedly dissatisfied with the endorsement.

They’re blaming the influential Chairman of the party’s Region Three, East Kingston MP, Phillip Paulwell, for influencing the 71-year old Simpson Miller to endorse Brown-Burke in the looming contest.

Brown-Burke is seen as a strong ally of Paulwell. She’s been a councilor in his constituency for several years. Some delegates in South West St. Andrew and members of Mrs. Simpson Miller’s inner circle are angry at her endorsement of Mrs. Brown Burke.

A delegate in the Greenwich Town Division in the constituency, Patricia DeLeon, is among those lashing out.

Another delegate from the Payne Land Division in the constituency, Shanique Bramwell, is blaming comrades in East Kingston for influencing Mrs. Simpson Miller to make the video.

She’s blasting those comrades for attempting to interfere in South West St. Andrew and impose Mrs. Brown Burke on the constituency.

PNP activist and long-time Simpson Miller-ally, Pamela Redwood, has also reacted to Mrs. Simpson Miller’s endorsement of Mrs. Brown-Burke.

She says the politics of inheritance should not be used to circumvent the democratic process.

Miss Redwood says it must be noted that during presidential elections held in the party, an endorsement did not prevent the candidates from facing the delegates in a vote.

Meanwhile, it’s understood that should the nomination process be re-opened, former East Rural St. Andrew MP, Damion Crawford, is likely to enter the race.

Mr. Crawford is reportedly being encouraged by senior members of the PNP to put his hat in the ring if the opportunity arises.

Those senior members are opposed to Mrs. Brown Burke’s bid and believe she should not go unchallenged.

–30–