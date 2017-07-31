Discussions to Begin Re Key By-Elections

General Secretary of the Jamaica Labour Party, Dr. Horace Chang, says discussions can now proceed regarding the holding of by elections in two Corporate Area constituencies.

This, following the holding of the candidate selection exercise in South West St. Andrew yesterday.

He was speaking with Nationwide News yesterday, shortly after it was announced that Dr. Angela Brown Burke triumphed in a contest to represent the PNP in South West St. Andrew.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, had previously given a commitment to call an early by election in that constituency once Mrs. Simpson Miller had declared her intention to resign as MP.

Dr. Chang had later indicated that a date would be set for the by election once the PNP selects a candidate.

Meanwhile, Dr. Chang says by elections for both South West St. Andrew and South St. Andrew will likely be called at the same time.

Former South St. Andrew MP, Dr. Omar Davies, also resigned from representational politics in June.

Dr. Chang says it wouldn’t be rational not to hold both by elections at the same time.

