Disgruntled JISCO Workers Protest

Several temporary workers at the JISCO Alpart Bauxite Plant in Nain, St. Elizabeth, went on protest today blocking access to plant.

It’s understood that the workers are disgruntled due to not having received work contracts since February.

They’ve also been told they will not receive bonus compensation for the Christmas period.

Public Relations Officer for Alpart, Julian Keane, confirmed the protest action but wouldn’t comment on the reason for the strike.

Mr Keane says the absence of the approximately 40 maintenance workers didn’t interrupt production at the refinery.

Meanwhile, Councillor for the Myersville Division in St Elizabeth — where the plant is located, Leighton Smith, is calling on he government to intervene.

