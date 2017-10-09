Search
District Constable Arrested & Charged after Questionable Actions at Murder Scenes

Oct 09, 2017Crime and Court0

A Special District Constable was arrested and charged last Friday following his actions at a murder scene last month.

He’s 22-year-old Floyd Grizzle.

Reports are that on September 10, Grizzle was at the murder scene of 68-year-old Heidi-Ann Muth, an American citizen whose body was found in Hatfield Meadows, Ironshore, St. James.

Investigations revealed that while on the scene, Grizzle used his cellular phone to photograph personal documents found on the deceased.

This included her driver’s license, passport and credit cards.

Grizzle’s phone was searched and the identity information was found. He was then arrested and charged with possession of identity information and possession of access device.

Grizzle is NOT considered a suspect in relation to Muth’s murder. He’s scheduled to appear in court later this month.

