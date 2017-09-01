Search
Home Crime and Court District Constable Killed in Altercation with Cop in Drewsland

District Constable Killed in Altercation with Cop in Drewsland

Sep 01, 2017Crime and Court0

A District Constable was killed last night following a struggle with another policeman in Drewsland in St. Andrew.

Dead is Roshane Walderstan.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Superintendent Lindsay says the police officers attempted to search DC Walderstan.

She says a gun was also seized.

District Constable Walderstan was attached to the JCF’s Technical Services Division. It’s not yet known if the other men were arrested.

