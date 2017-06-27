Search
DomiCem Donates 5000 Bags of Cement

Jun 27, 2017

Some help is on the way for Jamaicans who are in need following the recent flood rains.

This as the Dominican Republic’s cement company, Domicem has donated 5000 bags to the Government of Jamaica.

The donation follows talks involving Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Tourism Minister Ed Bartett and State Minister of Works, Everald Warmington.

In a statement, Minister Bartlett said the gift of cement followed Prime Minister Holness’ recent visit to the Dominican Republic when he met with that country’s President Danilo Medina and private sector interests.

Minister Bartlett says the cement is intended to help residents with restoration following the recent.

