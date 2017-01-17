Dominican Govt Denies Tommy Lee Settlement

The Dominican government is denying reports that it’s agreed to settle a case with Jamaican dancehall artiste, Tommy Lee, for USD$3-million.

In 2014, Tommy Lee, whose real name is Leroy Russell, was denied entry to Dominica, where he was booked to perform at a concert.

According to Dominica news online, the artiste filed a USD$3-million lawsuit, claiming his rights as a CARICOM national were breached.

Dominica’s Attorney General, Levi Peter, says discussions are still ongoing with Tommy Lee’s attorneys.

Meanwhile, Mr. Peter says the Caribbean Court of Justice, CCJ, is to hand down judgement in a separate case involving show promoter, Cabral Douglas.

AG Levi Peter was speaking at a press conference on Friday.

Tommy Lee was denied entry to Dominica in February 2014, after church leaders complained that his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.

