Dominican PM Breaks Down During Appeal for Help During TV Interview

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, broke down in tears as he appealed for help for his country during his first radio interview today.

Mr. Skerrit was airlifted to neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, where he spoke with News Director of ABS Radio and TV, Garfield Burford.

The Prime Minister was speaking just a few moments ago.

So far, fifteen people have been confirmed dead in Dominica, with as many as 24 feared dead.

Mr. Skerrit says it’s a miracle there weren’t more fatalities.

Hurricane Maria slammed into Dominica on Monday as a Category 5 storm, carrying winds of up to 185 miles per hour.

All communication with island, as well as electricity and running water, have been down since.

