Search
Home Latest_MA Dominican PM Breaks Down During Appeal for Help During TV Interview

Dominican PM Breaks Down During Appeal for Help During TV Interview

Sep 21, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, broke down in tears as he appealed for help for his country during his first radio interview today.

Mr. Skerrit was airlifted to neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, where he spoke with News Director of ABS Radio and TV, Garfield Burford.

The Prime Minister was speaking just a few moments ago.

So far, fifteen people have been confirmed dead in Dominica, with as many as 24 feared dead.

Mr. Skerrit says it’s a miracle there weren’t more fatalities.

Hurricane Maria slammed into Dominica on Monday as a Category 5 storm, carrying winds of up to 185 miles per hour.

All communication with island, as well as electricity and running water, have been down since.

–30–

Related articles

Security Minister Continues to Command Confidence of Prime Minister

Sep 21, 2017

Grammatical Errors Cost Country USD$1bn in Investment – NSWMA

Sep 21, 2017

Public Sector Workers May be Sabotaging Transformation Efforts

Sep 21, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS