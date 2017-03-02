Search
Don Creary Sexual Assault Trial Begins Today

Mar 02, 2017

The trial of Public Relations specialist and popular socialite, Don Creary, who has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, begins in the Home Circuit court in downtown Kingston today.

He’s is also facing a charge of sexual touching.

Creary, who is a former JLP Councilor, was arrested in September 2015.

His co-accused, Shaneke Williams, is charged with aiding and abetting the sexual assault of the 15-year-old girl.

Allegations are that Creary and Williams took the teenager to an apartment in St Mary, and gave her a drink laced with alcohol before sexually assaulting her.

The trial was scheduled to begin last Monday.

However, it was postponed due to an electrical power failure at the Home Circuit Court.

