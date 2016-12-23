‘Don’t Blame Commissioner!’ – Bunting

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, says it’d be unfair to place all the blame for Jamaica’s high murder rate entirely on Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams became Police Commissioner in September 2014, when Mr. Bunting was Minister of National Security.

Mr. Bunting says the murder figures come from a very complex set of circumstances, including a lack of professionalism within the police.

He says Dr. Williams has been instrumental in addressing that issue.

Peter Bunting says more social interventions must be done to reduce crime.

–30–