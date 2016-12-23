Search
Home Latest_MA ‘Don’t Blame Commissioner!’ – Bunting
buntingwilliams

‘Don’t Blame Commissioner!’ – Bunting

Dec 23, 2016Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, says it’d be unfair to place all the blame for Jamaica’s high murder rate entirely on Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams became Police Commissioner in September 2014, when Mr. Bunting was Minister of National Security.

Mr. Bunting says the murder figures come from a very complex set of circumstances, including a lack of professionalism within the police.

He says Dr. Williams has been instrumental in addressing that issue.

Peter Bunting says more social interventions must be done to reduce crime.

–30–

Related articles

NoveletteGrant

DCP Grant to Act as Commissioner

Dec 23, 2016

montague-williams

Security Ministry Insists CP Was Pleaded with to Stay

Dec 23, 2016

Carl Williams

Police Commissioner to Step Down January 6, 2017

Dec 23, 2016

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS