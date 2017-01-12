Search
Home Latest_MA 'Don't Expect Miracles' – Act'g CP Grant
NoveletteGrant

‘Don’t Expect Miracles’ – Act’g CP Grant

Jan 12, 2017

Don’t expect a miracle from the police.

That’s the word from Acting Police Commissioner, Novelette Grant, who’s maintaining that the Constabulary Force doesn’t have miracles in their fight against crime and violence.

She says she notes criticisms of the Police’s apparent lack of success in reducing gang violence.

However, she’s also calling on the rank and file to have the moral courage to rise above public criticism and do their jobs.

Acting Commissioner Grant was speaking with the media yesterday at the Police Commissioner’s office on Old Hope Road.

