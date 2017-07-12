Dottin Blasts Maiden ODI Century

Deandra Dottin scored her first ODI century in helping the West Indies to a 19-run win over Pakistan via the Duckworth Lewis method, in the women’s World Cup, in England, today.

Dottin’s unbeaten 104 came off 76-balls and included 12-fours and 3-sixes, as the regional side closed on 285 for 4 off their 50-overs.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor contributed 90.

Set a revised target of 245 off 38 overs due to rain, Pakistan reached 117 for 3 with Javeria Khan unbeaten on 58 when rain interrupted the game for the third time.

Final scores, West Indies 285 for 4, Pakistan 117 for 3.

Dottin says she carried her good form from the win against Sri Lanka.

