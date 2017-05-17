DPP Discontinues Case Against Latoya Nugent

The matter against Founder of the women’s advocacy group, Tambourine Army, Latoya Nugent has been discontinued.

The matter was discontinued a short while ago in the Kingston and St Andrew parish court.

DPP Paula Llewellyn discontinued the matter.

She says after reviewing the material on all three counts, there was nothing there to make it a viable prosecution.

The charges were not viable because each count could not satisfy all the ingredients under the Section 9 of the Cyber Crime Act.

DPP Llewellyn is encouraging the three complainants to seek civil remedies.

Nugent was charged for three counts of malicious communication.

She had pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

