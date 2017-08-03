DPP Dismisses Fake News Story Circulating on Social Media

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn, says she’s contacted the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force to investigate a Facebook post in which she says false allegations are made about her.

The social media post alleges that she shot and killed a man who tried to rob her.

In a statement yesterday, the DPP says the claim is false. She says given the office she holds, she deemed it an obligation to set the record straight.

This, while adding that she’d usually ignore misinformation published about her.

Ms. Llewellyn says while she respects citizens’ right to freedom of expression, ‘the creation and dissemination of falsehoods in any media will never have her support.’

She’s urging anyone who may be spreading the post to desist from doing so.

She says as a result of the post, she’s asked her Cybercrimes and Digital Evidence Unit to liaise with the police to deal with the matter ‘within the limits of the law’.

-30-