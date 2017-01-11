Search
Home Evening News DPP Moves to Transfer Carnal Abuse Case to Kingston
paula-llewellyn

DPP Moves to Transfer Carnal Abuse Case to Kingston

Jan 11, 2017

The Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Paula Lewellyn, is seeking to have the carnal abuse trial involving the 64-year old Moravian Pastor, Rupert Clarke, transferred to the Home Circuit Court.

Ms. Lewellyn says her application followed consultations with the Head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ealan Powell.

Ms. Lewellyn says her office is concerned that the case may be prejudiced if it remains in the St. Elizabeth Parish Court.

The DPP is also urging members of the public not to take any action which could be seen as attempts to pervert the course of justice.

