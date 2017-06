Director of Public Prosecution, Paula Llewellyn, says she’s accepted the ruling of Justice Lorna Shelly Williams.

Presiding Judge, Lorna Shelly-Williams, denied a request by prosecutors to have the case transferred to the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

She says her office will move to prosecute the case in Manchester.

She says she stands by her original attempt to have the matter transferred to Kingston.

Paula Llewellyn, Director of Public Prosecutions, speaking on Nationwide News.