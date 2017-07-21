DPP Urges Criminalizing Persons who Knowingly Transmit HIV

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is recommending that there be an express provision in law where persons who knowingly transmit a sexual infection to another person be criminally sanctioned.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Adley Duncan, made the recommendation yesterday during yesterday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee reviewing the Sexual Offences Act and related laws.

Mr. Duncan says currently the offence is at common law. He says this is not clear enough.

Mr. Duncan recounted a case last year where an accused could not be extradited to stand trial for the offence of transmitting a sexual infection.

He says this was because the offence was not law in Jamaica.

–30–