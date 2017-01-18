DPP’s Office Urges Appeal Court to Order Simpson-Miller to Testify

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrea Martin-Swaby, today urged the appeal court to act in the interest of transparency and allow for PNP President, Portia Simpson Miller, to testify in open court in the Trafigura/PNP corruption case.

Yesterday, Simpson Miller’s lawyer, KD Knight, argued that Supreme Court Judge, Lennox Campbell, misinterpreted the constitution when he ruled that the PNP politicians should give evidence in open court. But today Mrs. Martin-Swaby defended Justice Campbell’s ruling.

She argued that Justice Campbell made his ruling based on the spirit of the constitution which suggests that matters of significant public interest should be heard in open court.

Martin-Swaby argued that Justice Campbell had recognized that the hearings could have the purpose of ending speculation and put allegations to rest.

She refuted Mr. Knight’s suggestion that the questioning of the PNP President and her colleagues would be equivalent to the taking of a statement which is usually done in private.

The Assistant DPP implored the Court of Appeal Judges, Dennis Morrison, Patrick Brooks and Hillary Phillips to ensure that the Trafigura matter be heard in a transparent manner.

The Senior Prosecutor told the Court that the law allows for Supreme Court Judges to decide whether issues such as the Trafigura case should be heard in open court.

Dutch Prosecutors want to question the PNP politicians about a 31- dollar donation by Trafigura Beheer to the PNP, in 2006 when it formed the government.

