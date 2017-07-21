Dr Akshai Mansingh Appointed UWI Dean of Faculty of Sport

Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician, Dr Akshai Mansingh has been appointed Dean of the new Faculty of Sport at The University of the West Indies.

Dr Mansingh was selected following a search for candidates which concluded last month.

His appointment is effective from August 1, 2017.

As Dean of the new Faculty of Sport, Dr Mansingh is responsible for its overall academic and administrative management, including its financial affairs.

He’s expected to represent the Faculty on all relevant campus and University Boards and Committees as well as with external stakeholders.

The task force has determined that the Faculty will be a University faculty comprising four Academies of Sport, one on each of the four campuses.

The Faculty, which becomes operational in the 2017-2018 academic year will offer certificate, bachelor and master’s degrees in Sports Business, Sports Management, Sports Science, and the Art and Science of Coaching.

The Faculty of Sport marks the first faculty to be established at The UWI in 40 years.

–30–