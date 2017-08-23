Dr Norman Dunn Confident of By-Election Victory

The Jamaica Labour Party’s candidate for the expected by-election in South East St. Mary, Dr. Norman Dunn, says he has no doubt he’ll win.

Dr. Dunn, who’s a pharmacist, is expected to face off with prominent medical doctor, Shane Alexis, in what’s expected to be a keenly contested race.

The People’s National Party, PNP, yesterday announced that Dr. Alexis will be its standard bearer in South East St. Mary, replacing Dr. Winston Green, who died just over a week ago.

Dr. Dunn says he’s not fazed by the profile of his expected challenger who’s a former President of the Medical Association of Jamaica.

He says he understands the people of the constituency, adding that he has the experience and ability to deliver.

Meanwhile, Political analyst, Dr. Paul Ashley, says the upcoming by election in South East St Mary will be more of a test for the new PNP President Dr. Peter Phillips than it will be for JLP Leader and Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

Dr. Ashley says the by-election will be a test of Dr. Phillips’ leadership. He says Phillips may need some help on the campaign trail.

Dr. Ashley says the mood appears to be in favour of the JLP’s candidate.

