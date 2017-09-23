Dr Shane Alexis Resigns from NHF Board

The People’s National Party’s standard bearer for South East St. Mary, Dr. Shane Alexis, has resigned as a member of the Board of the National Health Fund, NHF.

Dr. Alexis says he tendered his resignation earlier this month and it was accepted by Health Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton and the Chairman of the board, Gregory Mair.

He says he’ll continue to be available to the NHF whenever he’s called.

He says it was a pleasure serving on the NHF board, adding he’s now looking forward to continuing his service to Jamaica in the political arena.

He’ll go up against the Jamaica Labour Party’s Dr. Norman Dunn in a by-election expected to be announced soon by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

–30–