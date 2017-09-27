Draw Your Own Conclusions: Ombudsman Mum on Gleaner-Report of Holness Comments

The Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment Brown, is refusing to say whether she feels disrespected by Prime Minister Holness’s comments.

In an interview with Nationwide News this afternoon, she said she’ll continue to carry out her duties as her office prescribes, adding that she wants to stay out of the controversy.

Mrs. Parchment Brown says there’s no dispute between her office and any other, including that of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Holness says the concerns that have been raised over whether the government’s recently-announced $600-million work programme in St. Mary is an abuse of state resources in an attempt to influence the upcoming by-election in South East St. Mary are not valid.

While not mentioning Mrs. Parchment Brown’s office, Mr. Holness said he responds to the Contractor General and the National Contracts Commission on government spending on contracts,

Mrs. Parchment Brown refuses to say whether she sees this as disrespectful. *She says members of the public may draw whatever conclusions they will about what Mr. Holness said last week and what the Gleaner newspaper reported.

The Gleaner report last Friday and subsequent editorials have suggested Prime Minister Holness disrespected Mrs. Parchment Brown and her office.

Nationwide News today asked Mrs. Parchment Brown if she also takes that position.

She says she doesn’t want to be dragged into what she’s calling a controversy.

