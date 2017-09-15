Dredging of Kingston Harbour Complete Ahead of Time

The Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited says the dredging of the shipping channels at the Kingston Harbour has been completed one-and-a half months ahead of schedule.

The dredging operation, which began in January, was scheduled to last nine months.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Dr. Horace Chang, says all aspects of the work being done at the port are proceeding smoothly.

He says at the current rate, the overall redevelopment of the port may be completed ahead of its April 2018 deadline.

In a statement yesterday, Kingston Freeport Terminal says the dredging operation fulfilled all conditions outlined in the Environmental Permit issued by the National Environment and Planning Agency, NEPA.

It says the upgraded facility will be handed over to the Port Authority of Jamaica in the coming weeks.

The harbour is now expected to be able to accommodate the larger Panamax vessels that will be passing through the region following the expansion of the Panama Canal.

-30-