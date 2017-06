The driver of the vehicle that reportedly fatally hit a 9-year-old girl in Frome, Westmoreland yesterday is now in custody.

It’s not clear at this time whether he’ll be charged.

Dead is Nicoya McCallum, a student at the Georges’ Plain Primary school.

Operations Officer with the JCF’s Highway and Road Traffic Division, Superintendent Courtney Coubrie spoke with Nationwide News this morning.

Superintendent Coubrie says the 9-year-old girl was hit while attempting to cross the road.

