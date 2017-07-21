DSP Freed of Corruption Charges

A Deputy Superintendent of Police, Denise McKain, was today freed of corruption charges.

The DSP was accused of obtaining money by false pretense and fraudulent conversion.

DSP McKain was freed when the matter was heard today in the St. Mary Parish Court in Port Maria, after the prosecution offered no evidence against her. She was arrested and charged by MOCA in August 2015 following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Allegations were that DSP McKain used an unregistered organization to fraudulently solicit and obtain money from farmers of the Three Hills Farm District in St. Mary.

Commenting today, Director of Investigations for MOCA, Senior Superintendent, Dean Taylor, described as unfortunate the decision of prosecutors to offer no further evidence against, DSP McKain.

However, he says MOCA respects the decision of the DPP and remains committed to the anti corruption fight.

— 30 —