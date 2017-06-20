DSP Implicated in Killing of 20yr-old Westmoreland Woman

A Deputy Superintendent of Police has been implicated in the murder of a 20-year-old woman, Shantel Wright, in Westmoreland last week.

That’s according to the Acting Head of the Westmoreland Police, Superintendent Kirk Ricketts.

However, he’s not revealed the DSP’s identity.

Speaking last evening on Nationwide @5, Superintendent Ricketts said he understands the police officer has provided a statement as the police investigate.

Superintendent Ricketts says the individual has been reassigned to ensure transparency.

Superintendent Ricketts says Ms. Wright’s death has affected her colleagues in the Police Force.

He says the police have a number of suspects.

Superintendent Ricketts would not say how many suspects the police have in custody. However, he says some have been interviewed. Shantel Wright would’ve turned 21 yesterday.

Wright was reportedly last seen alive at about 11:30 PM last Wednesday, leaving a party with the senior police officer. Her body was found a short distance from her home in Westmoreland late Friday evening.

The Independent Commission of Investigation, INDECOM, is probing the incident.

