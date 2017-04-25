Search
Home Latest_MA Dub Club Promoter Insists he had Permits
Kingston Dub Club founder Gabre Selassie. Photograph by Matthew Henry

Dub Club Promoter Insists he had Permits

Apr 25, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Forty-seven year old, Karlyle Lee — the operator of the Dub Club in Kingston — and twenty-five year old, disk jockey, Rahay Mooyan, were arrested and charged under the Noise Abatement Act, on Sunday.

Reports from the police are both men were arrested after they failed to present a permit for an event at the club.

The police say they used pepper spray on the patrons after they became boisterous. But, Lee says received permission to stage the event. He says he was told he didn’t need a physical copy of the police permit because it was already on file.

Lee says after he refused to turn off the music he and his guests were pepper sprayed by the police.

Lee and Mooyan are to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on May 15.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, is describing the arrest of the club operator as unfortunate.

She says it sends the message that there are ‘two Jamaicas’.

Minister Grange says she regrets that the incident at the reggae club happened at the same time that carnival was taking place in another part of St. Andrew.

She says her ministry and the Ministry of National Security are discussing amendments to the Noise Abatement Act that will ensure such incidents are avoided.

–30–

Previous PostZachary Reid Hit with Additional Charges

Related articles

MDG : Remittance and money transfer : A dealer counts US dollar notes

Trump Admin Introduces Bill to Tax Remittances

Apr 25, 2017

Kamina Johnson Smith Minister

GOJ Begins Brexit Discussions with UK

Apr 25, 2017

IMG-20170420-WA0012

RIU MoBay Reopens After Explosion

Apr 25, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS