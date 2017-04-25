Dub Club Promoter Insists he had Permits

Forty-seven year old, Karlyle Lee — the operator of the Dub Club in Kingston — and twenty-five year old, disk jockey, Rahay Mooyan, were arrested and charged under the Noise Abatement Act, on Sunday.

Reports from the police are both men were arrested after they failed to present a permit for an event at the club.

The police say they used pepper spray on the patrons after they became boisterous. But, Lee says received permission to stage the event. He says he was told he didn’t need a physical copy of the police permit because it was already on file.

Lee says after he refused to turn off the music he and his guests were pepper sprayed by the police.

Lee and Mooyan are to appear in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on May 15.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister, Olivia Grange, is describing the arrest of the club operator as unfortunate.

She says it sends the message that there are ‘two Jamaicas’.

Minister Grange says she regrets that the incident at the reggae club happened at the same time that carnival was taking place in another part of St. Andrew.

She says her ministry and the Ministry of National Security are discussing amendments to the Noise Abatement Act that will ensure such incidents are avoided.

