Dunn Calls for Debate with Alexis

The JLP candidate, Dr. Norman Dunn, is calling for a debate against the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis hosted by the National Debates Commission.

He made the call in a statement to the media this morning.

Dr. Dunn says he’s a firm believer in democracy and is in full support of the JDC’s mission to strengthen and grow the democratic process.

He says he wants the people of South East St Mary to make an informed decision on election day, and the best way to do this is to have both candidates debate on a fair platform.

The call for a debate was first made by the PNP’s standard bearer, Dr. Alexis at a PNP rally on Tuesday in Annotto Bay, St. Mary.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dunn says the debates commission did exceptionally well in planning the Local Government Debates and is confident in their ability to organize a debate for the upcoming by-election.

