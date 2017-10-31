Search
Dunn Commits to Inclusive Representation

Oct 31, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National 1

Member of Parliament-elect for South East St. Mary, Dr. Norman Dunn, says he will be an MP for all the people of his constituency, regardless of their political affiliation.

He’s also pledging to work with his political opponent, the PNP’s Dr. Shane Alexis, if he remains in politics.

Dr. Dunn says fixing roads and building a bridge for Chesterfield in the constituency will be among his top priorities.

He says another earlier priority will be providing better access to water for the people.

Dr. Dunn was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

The initial count from the Electoral Office of Jamaica yesterday shows Dr. Dunn defeated Dr. Alexis by 937 votes.

–30–

  • chikV2Ebola

    Great . inclusive politics is the way to go !
    #DismantleGarrisons

