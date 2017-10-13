‘Duppy Flim’ Died with Licensed Firearm Holder’s Gun

One of Jamaica’s most wanted men who was killed last month, Marlon Perry, otherwise called ‘Duppy Flim’, had the gun of a licensed firearm holder when he was killed by police.

The Firearm Licensing Authority, FLA, made the disclosure in a statement to the media today.

It says it’s working assiduously with police and investigators to locate the firearm holder, who’s not named in the statement.

The FLA says it’s encouraged by the pace of the investigation.

It says it expects this matter will be sorted out in ‘the soonest possible time’ so that ‘burning questions’ can be answered.

The FLA says justice will be meted out, if necessary, to the licensed firearm holder linked to the criminal case.

Perry was killed by police at a guesthouse in St. Thomas on September 24.

A number of weapons was removed from his body.

Perry was wanted in connection with the 2015 murders of Corporal Kenneth Davis and Constable Craig Palmer, as well as several other crimes. He was 27 years old.

Before his killing, he’d managed to evade several operations by the police and military to capture him.

-30-