Search
Home Sports Dyke Confident in Edwin Allen’s Sprinting Strength
Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen's coach, Michael Dyke speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school on Monday March 30, 2015. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager Elon Parkinson *** Local Caption *** Jermaine Barnaby/Photographer Edwin Allen High's coach, Michael Dyke (left), speaks to the students about their success at Champs during a celebration at the school yesterday. Looking on is LIME corporate communications manager, Elon Parkinson.

Dyke Confident in Edwin Allen’s Sprinting Strength

Mar 14, 2017Sports0

Like

Coach of Edwin Allen, Michael Dyke, dismissed suggestions that his team is only strong in the sprint events.

The Frankfield, Clarendon based institution is seeking its 5th hold on the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Girls championships title.

–30–

Previous PostJCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System

Related articles

Trinidad-Cement-Limited

Trading of TCL Shares Suspended

Mar 14, 2017

income-tax

JCC President Calls for Overhaul of Tax System

Mar 14, 2017

pm-holness-shaw

Shaw Moves to Explain Holness’ NHT Comments

Mar 14, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS