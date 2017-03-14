Dyke Confident in Edwin Allen’s Sprinting Strength

Coach of Edwin Allen, Michael Dyke, dismissed suggestions that his team is only strong in the sprint events.
The Frankfield, Clarendon based institution is seeking its 5th hold on the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Girls championships title.
–30–
Alrick Swaby Mar 14, 2017
Nationwide NewsnetMar 14, 2017