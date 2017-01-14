Easing Court Bottleneck Created by New Legislation

Chief Justice, Zaila McCalla, has published directions to the Parish Courts, that should alleviate the bottleneck that’s been accumulating at the Home Circuit Courts.

This was revealed by Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewelyn, today.

The issue arose after the new Committal Proceedings Act took effect last January.

The DPP had complained that the new law put more pressure on her office, resulting in what she described as a tsunami of cases.

However, defense attorneys have lauded the move, saying it makes the system more efficient.

DPP Paula Llewelyn was speaking on Nationwide This Morning.

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Delroy Chuck is admitting that the process is experiencing some “teething pains”.

However, he says the change will ultimately allow cases to be heard more quickly.

And, Opposition Spokesman on Justice, Mark Golding, says the new procedure will give Parish Court judges more time to deal with their substantive cases.

The legislation came into effect while Golding was Justice Minister.

