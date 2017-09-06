Eastern Caribbean Braces for Hurricane Irma

Thousands of people in the Eastern Caribbean are now bracing for the onslaught of one of most powerful dangerous hurricanes in history.

Hurricane Irma developed into a category five storm today. It’s packing deadly and destructive winds of up to 175 miles per hour.

It’s set to cause destruction in the islands of the Lesser Antilles.

State authorities have issued hurricane warnings in Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, the Dutch and French St. Martin, St. Eustatius, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Hurricane watches are also in effect for the Turks and Caicos, Guadeloupe and parts of the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

US meteorologists are forecasting that Irma’s strength could fluctuate as it barrels towards Florida by early next week.

But it’s expected to pick up warm water in that area giving it refueling power.

Here’s a report on Hurricane Irma from NBC’s Al Roker.

–30–