Economic Confidence Driving Surge in ISP Finance’s Share Prices

Chief Executive Officer of ISP Finance Services Limited, Dennis Smith is crediting the increased confidence in the economy, and a favourable earning per share performance of 46-cents, as factors driving the Company’s share price.

Mr. Smith says the company’s share price grew 425-percent, from $2 at March last year to $8.50 in December on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s Junior Market listing.

The Company earned Net Profits of just over $40-million last year representing a 47-percent increase.

In 2015, the company earned just over $27-million.

ISP Finance Services Limited formed in 2007 has evolved into an important player in the Microfinance sector.

ISP Finance Services Annual General meeting is now scheduled for Thursday, July 27 t the Knutsford Court Hotel, Kingston.

