Economic Confidence Driving Surge in ISP Finance’s Share Prices

May 03, 2017Business0

Chief Executive Officer of ISP Finance Services Limited, Dennis Smith is crediting the increased confidence in the economy, and a favourable earning per share performance of 46-cents, as factors driving the Company’s share price.

Mr. Smith says the company’s share price grew 425-percent, from $2 at March last year to $8.50 in December on the Jamaica Stock Exchange’s Junior Market listing.

The Company earned Net Profits of just over $40-million last year representing a 47-percent increase.

In 2015, the company earned just over $27-million.

ISP Finance Services Limited formed in 2007 has evolved into an important player in the Microfinance sector.

ISP Finance Services Annual General meeting is now scheduled for Thursday, July 27 t the Knutsford Court Hotel, Kingston.

