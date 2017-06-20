Editors Rubbish Bartlett’s Call to Remove Crime from Front Pages

‘Absolute Rubbish!’ is how the Associate Editor at the Gleaner newspaper, Arthur Hall, is describing Tourism Minister, Ed Bartlett’s suggestions for media entities not to give prominence to crime stories.

Minister Bartlett told Nationwide News yesterday that Jamaica needs to better manage the way it’s perceived abroad, by toning down its media coverage of murders.

Mr. Hall says the Minister’s call is ridiculous.

He says the rising murder rate gripping the nation, is a ‘crisis’.

Minister Bartlett — who’s also Member of Parliament for East Central St. James– had expressed concerns that reporting multiple murders could discourage tourists from visiting the island.

But Mr. Hall says the Minister should remember those he serve as Member of Parliament.

And, Executive Editor of Publication at the Jamaica Observer, Vernon Davidson says he cannot support the Minister’s suggestion.

In the meantime, Opposition Spokesman on National Security, Peter Bunting, is also criticizing Minister Bartlett, saying he, and the government, should focus on addressing crime.

Mr. Bunting says St. James has already recorded 130 murders since the start of the year.

He says fixing the crime problem would result in an improved tourism product.

