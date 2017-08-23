Search
Education Minister Apologizes to Teachers for ‘Extortion’ Chastisement

Aug 23, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, has apologized to the country’s public school teachers for his comments chastising principals who were in breach of the government’s non-mandatory auxiliary fee policy.

He’d likened the actions of some school principals and administrators as amounting to extortion but later withdrew the comment.

The Education Minister said sorry a short while ago while addressing the Jamaica Teacher’s Association’s 53rd Annual General Conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in St James.

Senator Reid said he was sorry for any hurt that his utterances may have caused.

The conference is being held under the theme: “Navigating the education landscape transforming, engaging, collaborating, facilitating and leading”.

–30—

