Education Minister Promises Greater Curriculum Support for Students with Disabilities

Education Minister Ruel Reid says the government will be actively ensuring that schools utilize its curriculum for students with moderate to profound intellectual disabilities.

Speaking at the launch of the curriculum yesterday, Minister Reid says this will be monitored by education officers and the school inspectorate.

The new curriculum is geared towards providing targeted education for those who are intellectually-challenged.

Minister Reid says far too often in the past the one size fits all approach to education has harmed the nation’s children.

He says this has caused several students with special needs to be left behind

He says the education system must be flexible enough to accommodate those who need more help and time.

