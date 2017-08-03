Education Minister Slams ‘Extortionist’ Moves by Some High School Administrators

‘An attempt to extort parents’ is how Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, is describing the decision of some school administrators to demand auxiliary fees from parents.

Minister Reid says he’ll be taking ‘very strong action’ in response. He’s named St. Andrew High School for Girls, The Queen’s School, Holy Childhood and Mona High as being among the schools reportedly engaged in this practice.

Minister Reid charged this morning at a Post Cabinet media briefing that some school administrators, including principals, maybe extorting parents in demanding certain fees.

The tough-talking Education Minister says the time had come for him to name schools that are in breach of the administration’s voluntary contribution policy.

Minister Reid says the actions of the schools are a ‘corrupt act’ against the policy of the government and may be interpreted as extortion. He’s warning the school administrators.

He’s urging the public to be aware of the government’s policy regarding auxiliary fees.

