Education Ministry Confirms Rental Book Shortage

The Ministry of Education has confirmed that a publishing problem has led to a shortage of books for school rental schemes.

Deputy Chief Education Officer, Dorrett Campbell, says the Ministry is working quickly to resolve the issue.

At least one school has been forced to suspend book distribution due to the shortage.

In a letter to parents, the institution says it has no control over the number of texts available in the rental programme.

That, it says, is the sole purview of the Ministry of Education.

The institution says it ensured that it placed the school’s order before the deadline set by the Ministry.

But, to date, they’ve had no deliveries.

