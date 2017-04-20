Education Ministry Makes $300m Intervention to Ensure University Students Sit Final Exams

The Education Ministry has come to the rescue of over a thousand final year students of the University of West Indies, Mona who were being barred from sitting final exams because of outstanding fees.

It’s providing $100-million to the institution.

The sum is part of a $300-million allocation to help financially-challenged students at UWI, UTech, and the Caribbean Maritime Institute.

Last week, President of the UWI Mona Guild of Students, Mikaela Gonzales, said some students would be blocked from sitting final exams scheduled to start this month.

They’d not received financial clearance because they had outstanding fees.

Yesterday was the deadline to settle outstanding sums with the University.

Education Minister, Senator Ruel Reid, says he’s heard the pleas of the students.

Minister Reid says the President of the Guild and the UWI leadership have been summoned to a meeting to discuss the matter.

He’s made it clear the assistance is not a free pass for the students.

Meanwhile, President of the Guild of U.W.I Mona Guild of Students President, Mikaela Gonzales, says, she’s pleased with the Minister’s response.

However, she’s hoping for additional follow-ups.

She says the country needs to find better ways to fund tertiary education.

