Education Ministry Probing Incident in which Teacher Drew Firearm

The Education Ministry is investigating an incident at William Knibb Memorial High School, in Trelawny where a teacher allegedly drew his licensed firearm at a male student.

The incident, which happened on the school compound just over two weeks ago, has resulted in the teacher being suspended.

Director of Safety and Security in Ministry of Education, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Coleridge Minto, says the Ministry has taken a serious interest in the matter.

He says the Ministry is concerned about behavioural issues in schools.

-30-