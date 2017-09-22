Search
Education Ministry Pumping $800m into Early Childhood & Primary Education

Sep 22, 2017

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says an additional $800-million has been pumped into supporting the operations of early childhood and primary schools across the country.

Minister Reid says the funds have been made available due to the ongoing merger of the National Youth Service, NYS, the Jamaica Foundation for Lifelong Learning, JFLL and the HEART Trust/NTA.

Minister Reid says progress is being made with finalizing the merger. He says several areas in the education sector will benefit from the merger.

