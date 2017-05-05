Search
SchoolChildren

Education Ministry Taking Control of 50 Early Childhood Schools

May 05, 2017

The Ministry of Education is moving to bring at least 50-percent of early childhood institutions under the direct control of the government.

Education Minister, Ruel Reid, says he’s aiming to complete the process within the next three years.

Minister Reid was speaking at a press conference at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle Headquarters earlier this week.

He says the move will allow the government to better regularize the sector and provide the requisite support.

Minister Reid says the government will be giving priority to the early childhood sector.

-30-

