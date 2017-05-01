Education Ministry to Disburse $7-billion to Secondary Schools after Policy Review

The Ministry of Education says it will disburse over $7-billion to secondary schools in this fiscal year.

This, up from just over $5-billion that was allocated last year.

One-billion dollars will be made available for infant, primary, all-aged and junior high schools.

In a statement today, the Education Ministry says the payments will be made in four installments.

It says the first tranche of the funds which will be disbursed in the second week of June, this year.

The second will be disbursed in the second week of September

The third tranche will be disbursed in the second week of December.

And, the fourth installment will be paid in the second week of April, next year.

The Education Ministry says studies at the sixth form level will continue to attract a tuition fee that will be set by the school board and approved by the Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Ministry confirmed that students on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education, PATH, can now look forward to five meals per week.

The Minister says it’s to disburse approximately $1.8-billion for students on PATH.

According to the Ministry, the review of the policy regarding the funding of secondary institutions follows islandwide consultations with stakeholders.

It says the policy seeks to give schools more resources and for the Ministry to provide more support to schools by subvention, special support, maintenance and capital works.

Meanwhile, The Ministry says it has released just over one billion dollars to schools today.

This represents the final subsidy installment from last year’s budget.

And, the Ministry says an additional $259-million will be provided to Infant, Primary, All-Age and Junior High schools later this week.

