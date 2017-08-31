Search
Education Ministry to Pilot Rural School Bus System

Aug 31, 2017

The Ministry of Education is to roll out a pilot Rural School Bus Transport System in September.

Education Minister Ruel Reid, told journalists on Monday that the pilot will initially target student beneficiaries under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education, PATH.

The pilot will be rolled out through a special partnership with the Ministry of Transport

Students from 91 primary and secondary schools in eight parishes across the island are expected to benefit from the pilot in the first phase.

The parishes are: St. Thomas, Portland, St. Mary, Clarendon, Manchester, St. Elizabeth, Hanover and St. James.

Two-hundred million dollars has been committed by the Ministry for the first year of the pilot.

–30–

